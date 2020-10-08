Surgeon General Jerome Adams responds to Hawaii emergency order citation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams spoke publicly for the first time on Oct. 7 about getting a COVID-19 emergency order citation when he was on Oahu in August.
Adams was cited on Aug. 23 for being in Kualoa Regional Park. All parks on Oahu were closed at the time under city emergency orders.
Adams says everyone still needs to be aware of what restrictions are in place where ever they are and that he is no exception.
He has an Oct. 21 court date to answer to the citation.
Adams was in Hawaii to help unveil the city’s surge testing program.
