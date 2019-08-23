Surfers gather for a paddle out in support of Mauna Kea protest

Surfers will gather at beaches across the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday, August 25 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. for “He‘e Nalu No Ka Mauna” to protect Mauna Kea.

The culmination of Saturdayʻs events – Puhi Bay (Hawaiian Village), Hilo; Launiupoko Beach Park, Mākaha Beach Park, Waioli Beach Park (Pinetrees) – is a paddle out ceremony at noon.

Local surfers such as two-time World Surf League (WSL) longboard champion Kelia Moniz as well as Championship Tour competitors Seth Moniz and Ezekiel Lau posted their support for the protection of Mauna Kea and their opposition of the Thirty-Meter Telescope on Instagram.

Two-Time WSL champion John John Florence and waterman Kai Lenny also joined in the #SurfersForMaunaKea campaign.

In addition to the paddle out ceremonies at noon on Sunday, August 25, there are also workshops, hula, cultural protocol and Hawaiian music performances planned.