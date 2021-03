HALEIWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A surfer is dead after swimming on the North Shore of Oahu.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

EMS officials say they responded to Laniakea Beach for an unresponsive surfer.

Paramedics gave the man, who may be in his 50s, advanced life saving treatment. They took him to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Lifeguards start their shift at this location at 9 a.m.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirms he has died.