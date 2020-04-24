Live Now
Supreme Court ruling says Maui can no longer discharge polluted water into the ground

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling says Maui County must abide by the federal Clean Water Act, and no longer discharge polluted water into the ground.

The county asked to have permits for the discharge of wastewater into deep injection wells. But environmentalists have long argued that water ends up in the ocean causing harm to coral reefs.

“This is a big step toward protecting the integrity of the Clean Water Act,” said Rep. Angus McKelvey (D) West Maui. “The environment is protected. Our homeowners are protected and hopefully, now we can move forward and do what should’ve been done 30 years ago, and simply stop using injection wells as primary sewage devices and expand reclaimed water use and bring our wastewater up to speed.”

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said, “This ruling is a step toward the clarity the county advocated for”.”

He says looks forward to working collaboratively to protect Maui waters.

