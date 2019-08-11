Fire extinguished at Plantation Hale Suites in Waialua, no injuries reported

WAIALUA (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Plantation Hale Suites in Wailua Friday night, Aug. 9.

No injuries were reported.

Kapaa firefighters were dispatched to the scene on Aleka Loop at approximately 7:50 p.m. to find moderate smoke coming from the first floor of a multiple-dwelling condo. No visible flames from the building could be seen.

No one occupied the condo at the time, and the building was equipped with smoke detectors that operated properly.

The fire was confined to the room of origin and was under control at approximately 8 p.m. Units cleared the scene shortly before 9:40 p.m.

Fire inspectors estimate the damage to the structure and its contents to be roughly $5,000.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical and remains under investigation.