Brush fire by Haleakala Highway growing due to strong winds

Courtesy of Sydney Koch

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department is fighting a brush fire near Haleakala Highway and has moved south across Pulehu Road.

The fire is about 2,500 acres in size and is not contained. The fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. and crossed Pulehu Road at about 3:45 p.m. The Maui Police Department has closed Pulehu Road at Hansen and Omaopio roads and has asked motorists to avoid the area.

Courtesy of Maui Fire Department

Pulehu Road has been closed at Hansen Road and at Omaopio Road due to the brush fire. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Air One, Two and Three have been deployed to the fire. Two engine companies, two tankers, a battalion chief, an assistant chief and the fire chief have also responded. Bulldozers and other equipment from Goodfellow Bros., Mahi Pono and other groups are assisting the fire department.

Courtesy of Jason from Maui

Mayor Michael Victorino is on-scene at the fire and monitoring the situation.

“This is a very fast-moving fire that remains uncontained so I ask all of our residents and visitors to stay out of the area,” Mayor Victorino said. “Our first responders are working diligently and I ask everyone to be cautious and stay informed.”