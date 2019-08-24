Steam vents parking lot closure Aug 29 for little fire ant treatment at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The steam vents parking lot in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will be closed Thursday, August 29 from 8 a.m. to noon as park staff continue efforts to eradicate little fire ants (LFA) from the area.

In case of rain, the back up date will be Thursday, September 5.

Only the steam vents parking lot and the trail from the parking lot to Wahinekapu (Steaming Bluff) will be closed; Wahinekapu and Crater Rim Trail will remain open.

Park pest control workers will treat steam vents every four to six weeks and will announce closures in news releases, the park website www.nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes, and via social media.

The goal is to completely exterminate the ants from the area.

For more information on LFA, how to control them and how to prevent spreading them, visit http://www.littlefireants.com/.