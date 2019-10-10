Stay informed and stay safe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Keep your community safe and learn how to at the Safe Communities Day event on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pearlridge Center, Wai Makai (formerly Downtown) Mall.

The event is free to attend.

This partnership was formed so these federal, state, and county agencies and other service providers could better work together to keep communities safe from crime, fraud, and disasters.

There will be over 40 interactive booths and displays at the Wai Makai Mall and First Floor levels; along with static displays in the TJ Maxx parking lot.

Free reusable Celebrate Safe Communities bags will be distributed on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.

Some of the booths and displays include: U.S. Attorney’s Victim Services Office, Honolulu Fire Department’s fire truck, Hawaii Army National Guard’s climbing wall, HPD and Department of Public Safety canine unit, Department of Defense Take the Cybersafety Quiz, Department of the Attorney General bean bag toss, Hickam Federal Credit Union’s Keiki ID, HPD’s Solo Bike Unit and Major Events Division, along with other service providers whose focus areas are on substance abuse prevention, youth services, disaster preparedness, anti-bullying, and Senior Medicare.