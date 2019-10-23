State, volunteers begin Kea’au Beach Park clean up

Dozens of abandoned vehicles, heavy machinery and items are removed from a west Oahu shoreline. 

Numerous city departments, state coordinators and volunteer groups are cleaning up Kea’au Beach park where 10 illegal encampments have formed.

So far, 38 vehicles, two boats, a jet ski, dozens of tires, mattresses, pallets and other types of broken machinery have been removed.

Outreach services were provided to the homeless prior to the clean up.

The Hawaiian Human Society is also helping with the dozens of homeless animals. 

One lane of Farrington Highway will close periodically while the cleanup continues.

