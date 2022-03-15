HONOLULU (KHON2) — The car shortage is affecting first responders, as deputy sheriffs have a hard time replacing an aging fleet. There’s a growing concern it could affect public safety.

State sheriffs patrol the general area around Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Lawmakers have been told that the officers assigned there have had a hard time keeping their patrol cars on the road.

“The vehicles are 16 years old, so they’re in really bad shape,” said Sen. Clarence Nishihara, Senate Public Safety Committee Chairman. “They’re trying to buy 10 more.”

Sources tell us that many of the cars are constantly being repaired at the base yard.

Sen. Nishira says the state has been trying to buy more so the vehicles can be replaced. But like everyone else, the state is having a hard time getting them. The state recently tried to purchase seven Chevy Tahoes, but could only get two.

“It is a concern if they can’t do their job because they don’t have the right equipment and up to speed,” said Nishihara. “Certainly that impacts the general public in terms of their protection.”

The state Department of Transportation is in charge of providing the vehicles for the sheriffs at the airport. Nishihara says even the state’s attempt to go green is not going smoothly. He says electric cars driven by the deputies aren’t working out because sirens and other gadgets are using up too much electricity.

“When they purchased it, they probably thought it would be able to handle all of this with the equipment and all of that,” said Nishihara. “But they’re probably finding as they are actually using it that it is requiring a lot more than they anticipated.”

He says it hasn’t put anyone in danger. But it’s an uneasy feeling for the deputies.

“Yes I’m sure it is, but they’re trying to do the best job they can,” said Nishihara. “If they don’t have the equipment and support, they need to make it happen, then you can see where the frustration might come from.”

A spokesman for the Department of Transportation sent a statement saying it “Works hand in hand with Hawaii Public Safety Department (PSD) in making sure Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is safe. PSD has not missed any emergency calls due to their car fleet.”