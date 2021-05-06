State of Hawaii Workforce Development Council offering free course on how to use a computer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawaii Workforce Development Council is now offering free digital literacy courses.

The class is geared to people with little to no computer experience and will focus on teaching people the basics of using a computer.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“This class is going to get you started… talking about a mouse, right click, left click double click, what a keyboard is, and it goes really slow so if you’re afraid or you’re not really sure, uncertain, have some anxiety, we want to make you feel comfortable.” Kaala Souza, State of Hawaii Workforce Development Council

Some of the other things people will also learn, is how to identify computer hardware and software, how to set up an email and browse the internet safely.

The state workforce development council says the goal is to raise digital literacy in Hawaii, since many jobs and opportunities are centered online.

If you can’t live in this digital world, you have no computer skills, you don’t have any high level of digital confidence or literacy, everything is kind of getting closed down to you,” said Souza. “You want to be digitally independent this kind of class is going to get you started.”

it’s being offered at University of Hawaii Community College campuses around the state until June 30. To find out more information or to register, people can visit this website or call the UHCC campuses at (808) 235-7334.