State hospital officials tout improved security measures at new facility

A state of the art state hospital with security features unlike any other in the country. That’s according to officials who gave a tour of the $160 million facility now under construction.

Officials say the facility was built with safety in mind. New procedures will also be implemented to promote safety when the patients move in.

The new building will have 144 beds and is still more than a year from completion. But lawmakers and other guests got to tour the facility to check on the progress. It will house high risk patients, so officials say security is a top priority.

It’s built so the nurses’ stations have clear line of sight to the common areas. Cameras will be installed throughout and each staff member will have a panic button.

“And when they press the button, a camera will view them and also will have their name on the screen,” said Dr. Run Heidelberg, Hawaii State Hospital Administrator.

The state hospital’s reputation is still reeling from the escape of Randall Saito in 2017, who was able to walk out, take a cab, fly to Maui and then to California.

He was captured three days later, and his attorney says Saito got help from another patient who gave him fake ID’s and cash while they were at the Koolau Clubhouse, a facility to help re-integrate patients.

Dr. Heidelberg says nearly all of the services will be provided within the building, so there’s no reason for patients to get transported elsewhere.

“What we’re doing is having our clubhouse downstairs pretty much so we’re having the re-integration they need within the facility,” said Dr. Heidelberg.

State lawmakers say for now, the $160 million price tag seems well spent.

“They paid a lot of attention to security. It’s not something that we can go lax on, so as they continue to build it out and as they do training in this new facility, it’s going to be important that they continue to focus on security,” said Rep. Della Au Belatti, House Majority Leader.

If all goes well, construction will end at the end of next year and patients will move in on January 2021.