HONOLULU (KHON2) — How much would you pay for a jersey worn by Punahou grad and former President Barrack Obama?



How about $100,000?

It’s his number 23 Punahou jersey from his 1979 championship team.

Heritage Auctions will be selling the jersey in August. The starting bid is $25,000, but it’s expected to sell for at least $100,000.

The jersey was thrown away by Punahou. A student found it in the trash and realized decades later that it belonged to Obama.