The coffee chain is giving fans a sneak peek of this year’s holiday merchandise.

The seasonal collection includes five new tumblers, coffee mugs and reusable water bottles.

The collection will also include festive gift cards and Christmas-themed coffee blends.

All items will cost $25 or less and will be available in store locations nationwide.

For now, the company is keeping the items official release date a secret.

But, Starbucks is promising customers they will be coming soon.