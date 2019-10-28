Star of the Sea School hosts Trunk or Treat Halloween event

News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Parent-Teacher Guild of Mary, Star of the Sea School hosted a safe pre-Halloween event on Friday night called Trunk or Treat.

Parents decorate the trunk of their cars for the children to look at and get trick or treats.

There were more than 20 trunks decorated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story