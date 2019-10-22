Stan Sheriff Center celebrates 25 years, UH looks toward future

The Stan Sheriff Center turned 25-years-old on Monday.

The 10,300 seat arena has proved to be a massive success over the years for the University of Hawaii, but it almost never came to be.

Former Athletic Director and arena namesake Stan Sheriff fought against the stigma that the arena would be too large and expensive to increase capacity to over 10,000 instead of a proposed 4,500.

“This is the game-changer for us. Stan’s vision to build this and 4,000 but to get it to 10,000 was amazing.” UH Athletics Director David Matlin said.

Stan’s son Rich Sheriff has managed the facility since day one.

“It just gives me a real sense of pride that his dream is an awesome reality.” Sheriff said of his father.

“I can’t imagine the state of University of Hawai’i athletics had the facility been 4,000.”

The arena is still in great shape, sporting a newly refurbished basketball court for the 2019-2020 season.

“You got to give the credit to Rich Sheriff and his crew.” Matlin said.

“Obviously there’s a whole facilities team but for Rich obviously it’s got his dad’s name on it.”

The vision for the future is a new sound system that’s currently in the works. Matlin is also in talks with the Hawaii Tourism Authority about future special events like concerts.

“What we have to do is continually look at what does the current day fan need.” Matlin said.

“What are the amenities? Is it suites, is it more hospitality areas? The events are changing and we need to keep up with that and continue to modernize and really give those types of experiences that people want.”

Sheriff says that the University is looking at fitting the arena with a wrap-around LED display that would create advertisement money and fan experience with contests and prizes.

“Another thing we’re looking at is doing LED sports lighting where you can bring lights down for player introduction and do color LED’s and bring them back up to full for game action. So that’s another thing we’re excited about looking forward to.” Sheriff said.