Southwest Airlines will offer service to both Hilo and Lihue

Southwest Airlines reported, on Thursday, record revenues and earnings per share for the second quarter.

Gary C. Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report second quarter 2019 net income of $741 million, and a second quarter record earnings per diluted share of $1.37. Our financial and operational performance was remarkably strong considering the impact of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft (MAX), which reduced operating income an estimated $175 million in second quarter, alone. We generated record revenues, strong margins and cash flows, a healthy profitsharing accrual for our Employees, and significant returns for our Shareholders—all notable achievements. Our Employees did a heroic job managing approximately 20,000 flight cancellations under operationally difficult circumstances, while delivering excellent Customer Service.”

Among the items that Kelly addressed were the initial Hawaii routes, which began in March. Kelly said they were very pleased with the results of these routes.

With the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, Southwest was delayed in their Hawaii expansion.

Kelly’s statement about expansion to and from Hawaii, read in part:

“Demand for Southwest service to, from, and within Hawaii is robust. While the lack of available aircraft, due to the MAX groundings, resulted in expansion delays to Hawaii, we are excited to resume growth plans next month with the first of several intended announcements. We will offer service to the Islands from both Sacramento and San Diego, as well as bring Southwest service to both Lihue, on Kauai, and Hilo, on the Island of Hawaii. We will provide details of the next phases of Hawaii

flying in the coming weeks and months, as we put new flights out for sale.”

We will keep you updated as announcements are made.