HONOLULU (KHON2) — Good news for travelers!

Southwest Airlines is moving up it’s start date for two highly anticipated flights.

The airlines says service between Sacramento and Honolulu and Honolulu and Kauai will start in November instead of January as it was announced in August.

The airline is offering introductory $99 one-way fares for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Southwest also announced it will fly from Sacramento to Maui.

Tthose daily flights will begin next March.