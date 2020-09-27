Son turns father’s Hawaii WWII memories into historical book

Gold Star Mother’s Day is Sunday, Sept. 27.

It honors mothers who have received the Gold Star if their child gave the ultimate sacrifice and died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Gold Star Mothers are women entitled to display a gold star on a service flag in their honor.

Author Joseph Tachovsky shares letters sent to and from WWII Gold Star Mothers in his new book 40 Thieves of Saipan.

The letters give an intimate look into the life of Purple Heart recipient Cpl Don Evans and his Gold Star Mother Merle Evans.

The book is the story of sixth marine regiments scout sniper platoon and their time in Hawaii before heading to battle in Saipan.

“They did some remarkable and noble things and some made the greatest sacrifice,” said Joseph Tachovsky, author of 40 Thieves of Saipan. “For those fellows that didn’t make it back home, I wanted to give them sort of one more chance at life to tell their stories. And many of them are buried at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.”

Tachovsky wrote the book after his 96-year-old father Lt. Frank Tachovsky died. Joseph discovered his father’s footlocker that had WWII personal letters, medals, and photographs.

Hard copies of the book are currently sold out but you can buy the audio or Kindle versions online. For more information, click here.

A significant portion of the royalties are donated to veterans organizations.