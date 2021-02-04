Soldier charged in wife’s death on Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii-based Army soldier was charged with murder in connection with his wife’s death on Thursday.

Spc. Raul Hernandez Perez, 25, of Naples, Fla., is an intelligence analyst, assigned to the 500th

Military Intelligence Brigade at Schofield Barracks.

His wife, Selena Roth, an Army veteran, was found dead during a welfare check on Jan. 13.

“Our brigade and the Army community are heartbroken by Selena’s death,” Col. Theodore Travis, commander, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade, said in a news release Thursday. “We have extended our condolences to Selena’s family, friends and loved ones. We ask that you please respect the highly sensitive nature of this tragedy out of respect for the families. We will ensure that Spc. Hernandez Perez is treated fairly throughout the judicial process.”

A trial date has not been set.