So what’s up with the big tent at Fisherman’s Wharf?

Water taxis, food trucks, a fish fry, and a buffet line. Those are just some of the attractions coming to Kewalo Basin in less than two weeks.

It’s where Fisherman’s Wharf was located. Similar attractions were tried there and failed but the owner of this new venture says he’s got something different in mind.

A circus-sized tent that popped up at the site was a sure sign that big things are coming. The owners of Blue Water Shrimp and Seafood and Da Spot, have formed a partnership to open an outdoor market of sorts to be named Fisherman’s Wharf. There will be food trucks, local vendors, and enough seating for 800 people.

“We’re also gonna have a lunch and dinner show over here and we’re gonna have a buffet line. And it’s gonna be super cheap so we’re gonna make it so that locals can come here and just go at it and still be able to afford everything,” said Ahmad Ramadan, owner of Da Spot.

It’s scheduled to open next week Friday and will be open seven days a week from 10 am to 10 pm. Parking will be at the back with about a hundred stalls.

“We plan to also bring shuttles coming in from Waikiki and we’re also gonna have a free water taxi going from the Ilikai to Kewalo Basin,” said Ramadan.

A similar concept was done at the site in 2015 with Street Grindz Kewalo, which lasted a year. That one featured mainly food trucks and the company says it just wasn’t profitable enough to sustain year round.

Ramadan plans to have 20 to 30 other vendors selling locally made goods, and something else that hasn’t been done here.

“We’re gonna do a local fresh fish fry. It’s gonna be local reef fish that you can pick out and they’ll scale and clean and cook for you right there right in front of you,” he said.

He says the venue will also help budding entrepreneurs who will be able to afford to get their business started there. He’s still looking for local merchants who can promote sustainability.

He says if all goes well, he and his partner will open another one at Pearlridge Center.