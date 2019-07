HONOLULU (KHON2) – The social media company ended a long lull in June by adding 13-million daily users in just three months.

In late 2017, a poorly-received redesign of the photo-sharing app cost Snapchat millions of users.

Executives say Snapchat’s focus on privacy gives it a competitive advantage.

Now, Snapchat is showing new signs of life with more than 200,000,000 daily users for the first time ever.

It attributed user growth, which stalled last year, to better quality exclusive content.