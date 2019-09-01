S’mores Day recruits future Girl Scouts of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Girl Scouts of Hawaii celebrated S’mores Day on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Although it sounds tasty, it was actually a chance to bring new members who are interested in becoming a girl scout.

Not only is the group is known to shape our future leaders, but it also continues a legacy that has served the islands for over 100 years.

“Oh, they’re having a lot of fun, from learning about camping to cybersecurity, to rope tying, to actually making their first smores,” said Girl Scouts of Hawaii Chief Executive Officer Shari Chang.