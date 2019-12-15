Smoke seen for miles as firefighters battle brush fire in Paia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire on Maui, Saturday, December 14.

According to the Maui Fire Department, the fire is located in the Paia area near the Old Maui High School campus on Holomua Road. The fire broke out before 2 p.m.

The blaze prompted the closure of Baldwin Avenue from the old HC&S mill to Paia School. The MFD also posted a statement on their official Facebook:

“There will be road closures and evacuations in the area. Please stay away from the area, not just for your own safety, but the safety of the fire crews as well.”

Maui firefighters are on the scene and are working to extinguish the flames.

So far, there’s no word on any reported injuries or to what caused the brush fire.