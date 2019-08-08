Siren testing for Kahala, Kaneohe, and Kaaawa on Aug. 9

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), together with the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, will conduct siren testing at the following locations and times on Friday, August 9, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Kahana Bay Boat Ramp, Kaaawa

Kualoa Ranch, Kaneohe

Waialae Beach Park, Kahala

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-seconds to 3-minute intervals during the identified timeframe. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.”

During the tests, Emergency Management Officials and Technicians will be checking the functionality of the sirens.

Residents with concerns about the sirens or their operations, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960.