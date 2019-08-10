Single lane closure scheduled on Kuhio Highway on Aug. 14 and 15

LIHUE (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises Kauai motorists of a single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) at Mile Marker 1 (the hill before Hanalei Bridge) for ongoing slope stabilization on Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

During the single lane closure, traffic in both directions will be alternated in the remaining lane. Expect delays in the area. Traffic camera views of Kuhio Highway in Hanalei can be accessed through http://goakamai.org

Slope stabilization work will also take place without any lane closures on Statehood Day, Friday, August 16. Motorists may experience delays as crews make construction movements at the hillside.