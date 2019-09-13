Singer Eddie Money dies from cancer at 70

Popular 1970’s and 80’s singer Eddie Money had died Friday, September 13th.
The 70-year-old produced a string of radio-friendly hits, including “Two Tickets Paradise” and “Shakin.'”
His 1986 hit “Take Me Home Tonight” a duet with Ronnie Spector is one of his best known songs.
Born Edward Mahoney in New York, Money spent two years as a New York police officer before moving to Northern California to pursue a music career.
Money and his family starred in a reality tv series on AXS called “Real Money.”
In a clip for the second season of the show last month, he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage four Esophageal Cancer.
Money leaves behind a wife and five children.