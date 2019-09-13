Singer Eddie Money dies from cancer at 70

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2004 file photo, Eddie Money performs during Grandstand Under the Stars at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa. Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” says his fate is in “God’s hands.” Money’s comments appear in a video released Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode airs Sept. 12. (Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP)

Popular 1970’s and 80’s singer Eddie Money had died Friday, September 13th.

The 70-year-old produced a string of radio-friendly hits, including “Two Tickets Paradise” and “Shakin.'”

His 1986 hit “Take Me Home Tonight” a duet with Ronnie Spector is one of his best known songs.

Born Edward Mahoney in New York, Money spent two years as a New York police officer before moving to Northern California to pursue a music career.

Money and his family starred in a reality tv series on AXS called “Real Money.”

In a clip for the second season of the show last month, he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage four Esophageal Cancer.

Money leaves behind a wife and five children.