Sign up for HDOT road closure notifications

The University of Hawaii heads back to school on Monday Aug. 26th, which means traffic on Oahu is about to get even more congested.

“With the return of approximately 20,000 university students on Monday Aug. 26th, we are anticipating travel times to increase,” Governor David Ige said.

Ed Sniffen, the Deputy Director for Highways for the Department of Transportation, reminded the public to plan ahead before they hit the roads.

“[Use] GoAkamai, Google, whatever you use make sure you take a look at it before you go, so you can plan your routes,” Sniffen said about traffic during UH’s first week of classes.

The Department of Transportation is now offering a new way travelers can get traffic alerts. Go to hidot.hawaii.gov to sign up for text or email notifications about road closures in specific areas.

“We’re trying to make sure that we provide as much information to drivers as possible to make sure their commutes are as efficient as possible,” Sniffen said about the new notification service.

Officials say with nearly all schools back in session on the island, it’s important to drive with aloha.

“For the parents out there, be the good example for your kids. When you cross the street with them, don’t jaywalk. Watch the signals, cross within the signal timing, and when you drive, just don’t charge the yellow light if you don’t have to,” Jon Nouchi with City Transportation Services said.

The Department of Transportation will be postponing daytime road work projects for the first week of classes, but nighttime road work may still be scheduled.