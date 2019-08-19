Shiro’s Saimin Haven turns 50

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shiro’s Saimin Haven is turning half a century old.

To celebrate, Shiro’s is throwing it back to the ’60s with their prices—50 cents for a small bowl of saimin from Sunday, Aug. 18 through next Saturday, Aug. 24.

“We’re having this special it’s 50 cent saimin for our regulars because they supported us through 50 years of ups and downs and the only reason we’re here is our regulars right, and so thank you,” said Shiro’s Saimin Haven President Linda Matsuo.

Shiro’s was an idea spawned back in 1969 by namesake and owner Shiro Matsuo. He wrote poems that adorned the walls and made it a priority to stand out. With his unorthodox personality, hat, and ono menu.

“If you knew Shiro he was a wacky guy! He was crazy!” said Linda Matsuo.

An unusual character formed an unusual family business which has survived five decades. Frances Tyler was an employee in the ’70s. She says eating on a busy day like Sunday was just like old times.

“Oh, the rush after the football games man there were people outside waiting in line to come in and have some saimin no matter how late, sometimes we had to tell them you gotta close sorry,” said Tyler.

The 50-cent saimin special ends next Saturday, Aug. 24.