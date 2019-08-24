Shark sightings and attacks happening closer to shore

A 12-foot aggressive tiger shark was spotted at two beaches on the Leeward coast on Friday.

The first sighting was around 11:30 a.m. at Maili Beach Park just 10-yards from shore.

Then, a 12-foot shark was spotted at Kahe beach around 2:30 p.m.

Lifeguards cleared swimmers from both areas and posted warning signs.

“A 12-foot tiger shark is a big, big fish,” explained Dr. Andrew Rossiter, Waikiki Aquarium director. “Not only the length, but the width as well they’re really chunky animals and to see that 10 yards from shore must be pretty striking.”

But it’s just two of many recent shark sightings so far this month.

On Wednesday, a man was surfing off Kee beach on the Kauai’s north shore when he saw two sharks attack and kill a dolphin.

The surfer brought the dolphin carcass to shore and notified lifeguards. The dolphin’s carcass was transported to Oahu for further study.

“That was very interesting,” said Dr. Rossiter as he looked at the photo of the dead dolphin. “The dolphin is actually a spinner dolphin and they’re usually found in big pods of ten to 100 animals so it was very neutral it was the one dolphin. “My guess is the dolphin was injured, ill, or sick in some way and the sharks took advantage of a less than alert animal,” he said.

On Tuesday, a 27-year-old visitor was attacked by a shark in waters off of Napo’opo’o park in Kealakekua Bay.

Officials say the woman who’s visiting from the mainland suffered injuries to her lower back and right hip.

A witness described the shark as having a grey tip.

Dr. Rossitter said many of the latest sightings have been reef sharks. “Reef sharks are always there, you might not see them but they certainly see you but this year they’ve definitely been noticed more than usual.”

On Monday, Aug. 11, a surfer’s board was bitten by a shark at Makaha Beach.

“It’s a little bit early for the tiger sharks to be here,” Dr. Rossiter explained. “They usually come from the northwestern Hawaiian Islands around September and October, but maybe some of the big tiger sharks have arrived early maybe because of the ocean conditions the warming of the climate, etc.”

According to the DLNR shark database, five of the nine attacks so far in 2019 have happened at a depth of 30 feet or less.

On May 25, a man was swimming near Honokowai on Maui approximately 120 yards from shore when he was fatally attacked by a shark in 20 feet of water. The shark species and length is unknown.

On April 23, a woman was paddling at ‘Anaeho‘omalu on Hawaii island about 35 yards from shore in 30 feet of water when she was attacked by a 6-8 foot shark.

On February 4, a Hanalei Bay surfer was attacked in about six feet of water by a tiger shark.

Three of this year’s attacks were from cookiecutter sharks, all three happening while swimming the Kaiwi Channel. Cookiecutter sharks are nocturnal and attack in deep water.

The latest happened on July 29, around 10:30 p.m. The victim was bitten on their inner left thigh.

The other two attacks happened on April 6 and March 16, over 2,000 feet of water both happened between 1 and 3:30 a.m.

“The Cookiecutter, they swim underneath and they see what’s silhouetted on the surface so somebody swimming up there—it’s a nice easy target and they just come up, bite, twist and take a bit of flesh out,” Dr. Rossiter explained.

The other attack occurred on May 8, approximately three miles from shore on Oahu’s North Shore in Haleiwa. The victim was swimming with sharks in about 600 feet of water when she was attacked, that was considered a provoked attack.

It’s unknown if today’s sightings were the same shark.

Dr. Rossiter advises people to stay away from riverbeds and streambeds after a rainfall.

“It carries in all these interesting food items and especially brings interesting smells into the ocean and that will draw sharks in, they’ll sniff it out, explore and look for food there,” he said.

He also advises people not to dive in the early morning or late evening.

“The shark’s vision might not be perfect and may attack you by mistake,” he said.

He said the increase in tilapia on Kauai’s north shore wouldn’t attract sharks, but it could attract other smaller predators.

KHON2 also asked if the ahi shortage has anything to do with sharks coming in closer for food.

“Mankind has made huge changes to the marine ecosystem,” Dr. Rossiter said. “Overfishing is a huge issue across the world so yes the top predators have started adjusting their diets for whatever is available.”

Hawaii residents should expect to see more encounters in the next couple of months.

“If things continue the way they are yes, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are more incidents because it’s very early for the big sharks to be here so the best is yet to come,” he said.