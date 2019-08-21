Shark sighting closes Hā‘ena to Kē‘ē beaches on Kauai

Ocean Safety officials have closed beaches to swimming from Hā‘ena to Kē‘ē until further notice due to a shark sighting, according to a news release.

A man was surfing in waters off Kē‘ē when he saw approximately two sharks attack and kill a dolphin. The surfer did not sustain any injuries and brought the dolphin to shore where he notified lifeguards at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Officials from State DLNR have since been notified of the dolphin carcass.

As a safety precaution, Ocean Safety officials are advising no swimming until further notice from Hā‘ena to Kē‘ē, and signs have been posted to warn beachgoers of the shark sighting.

Lifeguards will reassess the area on Thursday morning to determine if the beach can be reopened.

