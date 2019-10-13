‘Sharenting’: Teens think parents post too much about them on social media

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The narrative usually goes like this: social media and children are a parent’s concern.

But this time, it’s the other way around.

Forty-two percent of teens say that they have had a problem with what their parents have posted about them on social media. More than one in ten teens even described it as a ‘problem.’

A Microsoft study, ‘Civility, Safety, and Interaction Online – 2019,’ included over 12,500 people in 25 different counties.

The researchers described this parental activity as ‘sharenting,’ and it’s very common.

Parents have posted potentially embarrassing photos and videos of their kids ever since social media emerged. Show host Jimmy Kimmel even airs his annual Halloween Youtube challenge, ‘I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy,’ which encourages parents to videotape their kids saying that they ate all their Halloween candy for a reaction.

Microsoft’s researchers encourage parents to think more carefully about how and why they post about their children on social media.

‘To share or not to share is an individual family’s decision, but if the choice is to share, parents should be attentive, exercise discretion and not inadvertently reveal too much, including children’s real full names, ages, dates of births, home addresses, mothers’ maiden names, favorite sports teams, names of pets and photos, to cite a few examples,’ researchers advice.