HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele are back at Honolulu Hale! Despite the rainy weather, the pair arrived looking good as new and ready to kick off the 39th annual Honolulu City Lights.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Despite the fact we’ve had an incredibly challenging year, it is truly a time for our community and all of us to be joyous,” stated Honolulu Mayor, Rick Blangiardi.

Opening night festivities for Saturday, Dec. 2, will brighten up South King Street with a holiday tree lighting ceremony, electric light parade and block party with thousands of people expected to attend, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Opening Night Festivities

City Lights Block Party from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Punchbowl Street and across the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds.

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Honolulu Hale begins at 6 p.m.

Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade (from A‘ala Park to Honolulu Hale) begins at 6 p.m.

City and County of Honolulu Employee Christmas Tree Exhibition in the Honolulu Hale Courtyard from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wreath Contest Exhibition in Lane Gallery inside Honolulu Hale from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Skygate Concert on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Photo with Santa (located inside Mission Memorial Auditorium) from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade will make its way down South King Street and will proceed past Honolulu Hale, ending at Kawaiahaʻo Street. Decorated vehicles will park at the end of the parade for public viewing until 8:15 p.m.

Punchbowl Street will be closed between Beretania and King Street from 11:30 a.m., according to Department of Transportation Services (DTS) spokesperson, Ty Fukumitsu. Street parking will be restricted on both sides between King Street and Dillingham Boulevard.

Honolulu Hale will also be pen for the community to view the work of some friendly competition. 25 city departments will compete to win awards for their Christmas trees that best represent 2023’s theme: We are Hawaii.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“The tree display itself is a gift from the employees of the City and County of Honolulu to our residents,” stated Administrative Services Officer, Yvette Lee. “This is a way of the City giving back to its community. All of these employees do so much behind the scenes helping our City run.”