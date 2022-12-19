HOLUALOA (KHON2) — From delayed flights to downed trees and flooding, major impacts are being felt in the eastern part of the state Monday night, Dec. 18.

Some were driving down the street when it turned into a rapid river with some drivers stalling through a flooded intersection in Waikoloa on Hawaii Island. Other Big Island residents evaded the bombardment of hail in South Kona.

Just north in Holualoa, resident Doris Tavares saw lightning strike mere feet from her living room, zapping a 35-foot Norfolk Pine Tree.

“The thunder was over our house It was a wild crackle; and all of the sudden, I saw the lightning bolt from my lanai front doors,” Tavares said of the tree, which she planted 34 years ago for her granddaughter.

Lighting filled the Kau district’s sky as rain and wind whipped through many Norfolk Pines and Ohia trees.

County officials have opened shelters at Old Airport Gymnasium parking lot in Kailua-Kona and the Waimea Community Center in North Hawaii.

On Maui, some flights could not land in Kahului due to wind, instead being rerouted to Honolulu.

“We were approaching Maui when you look out the window. It was definitely dark and rainy, and you could see the wind was moving,” passenger Dylan Linkner said. “We attempted to land. We got about, if I remember, 2000 to 1000 feet from the ground; and then, you could just feel the plane accelerate and start to go back up into the sky,”

As for power outages, 12,000 HECO customers were impacted on the Valley Isle with just over 2,000 in Hawaii County.

Flooding continues to be a concern, especially on the Big Island where Tavares says her home has flooded twice in the last couple of years.

“Two years ago, we had a major flood that was like a 100-year flood; and it affected not only ourselves but other people in the area; and we’re just as prepared as we can be,”