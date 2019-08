HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were several power outages along the east side of Oahu on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The outages happened around noon.

About 3,600 customers were impacted from Aina Haina, Kahala, Kailua to Waimanalo.

Most of the power was restored in a few hours.

HECO says crews were clearing vegetation that came in contact with power lines, causing the outage.