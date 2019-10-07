Several dead hammerhead sharks found during illegal net lay seizure

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) recovered an estimated 1,000 feet of unattended lay net within Kaneohe Bay on Sunday, Oct. 6.

According to the DNLR, they were following up on a complaint.

Officers from the Windward Oahu District discovered the double-panel net was unregistered around 10:40 a.m.

They found several dead hammerhead sharks in the net and recovered a 16-foot boat as evidence.

No suspects have been identified and anyone with information is encouraged to call the 24-hour DOCARE tip line at 643-DLNR (3567) or download the free DLNRTip app available for android devices and iPhones.

DOCARE Officers report that unregistered, unattended, illegal lay nets continue to be a major concern, particularly on Oahu’s windward side.