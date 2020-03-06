Senior living home takes measures to keep illnesses away

Walking through Hale Ho Aloha a senior living facility in Honolulu, their sanitation and cleanliness is the common trend in keeping people inside healthy.

The administrator of the senior living home, Bryce Sumida, said the staff is keen in maintaining the building sanitized ever since the start of the flu season but coronavirus is a new illness they now have to keep in mind.

Sumida said, “Obviously our population is very much at risk, you know, looking at mortality rates nationwide but you know safety for our residents and employees are number one so just making we enforce the proper precautions.”

Some of the precautions include reminding family members to stay away if they feel sick, as well as increased cleaning of surfaces and hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the facility.

Safety of nursing homes are being prioritized by the White House, Vice President Mike Pence is calling for increased inspections throughout the nation after multiple deaths at a Washington senior care home connected a Covid 19 outbreak.

The vice president said, “Americans have loss their lives to the coronavirus, on behalf of the president and the american people we extend our deepest condolences.”

At Hale Ho Aloha the staff recently went through a yearly safety training with a focus on preventing the spread of illnesses.

Sumida said, “Just last week we went over our infection control practices all of our staff practiced putting on and off all of their personal protective equipment, their masks, their gowns, and their gloves.”