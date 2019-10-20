Senior Lifestyle Ohana Fair continues tomorrow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was all about the kupuna on Saturday.

The Senior Lifestyle Ohana Fair was held at Pearlridge Center.

There were lots of booth with displays, and information to help seniors with their body, mind, soul, and money.

“They have a chance to get some additional information on all of our vendor’s products,” said Steve Underwood of Fusion Marketing. “And do it in a very non-threatening,very relaxed situation where they can ask questions, and get information without feeling an obligation to buy to just shop around.”

The Senior Lifestyle Ohana Fair continues Sunday, Oct. 20 at Pearlridge Center Mauka Center Court from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

