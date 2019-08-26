Senator Brian Schatz’s high school internship program accepting applications

Applications for U.S. Senator Brian Schatz’s High School Internship program are now being accepted.

The program provides a hands-on learning opportunity about the U.S. Senate and encourages students to be leaders and advocates in their schools and communities.

“Young people have shown that they are ready to lead on issues that are important to our state and country,” said Senator Schatz. “I encourage anyone who wants to help make a difference in their community to apply to join our team.”

Senator Schatz’s high school internship program is not an office position and is designed to limit conflict with school and extracurricular commitments.

Students will perform their internship in their home community and communicate with the office using online methods, so students from all islands should apply. Interns must commit for the full internship period from October 2019 – April 2020. Strong preference is given to students in their last year of high school.

For more information or to apply, visit www.Schatz.Senate.Gov/Services/Internships.

Applications must be submitted before 6:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Please contact Senator Schatz’s Honolulu office at (808) 523-2061 with any questions.