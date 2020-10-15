Self-service kiosk for renewing vehicle registrations unveiled at Sack n Save

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents of Halawa and Salt Lake can now renew their vehicle registration during their weekly grocery shopping. A new DMV Now kiosk was unveiled inside the Snack n Save grocery market at Stadium Marketplace on Oct. 14.

A total of seven kiosks have now been installed on Oahu, five are in various Safeway locations and one is in the Foodland supermarket located at the Waipio Shopping Center.

The self-service kiosks are part of Honolulu’s ongoing efforts to shorten lines at satellite city halls. Online and mail-in registrations are still acceptable, but can take up to 15 days to complete.

Since their debut in February 2019, the kiosks have processed and printed more than 127,000 vehicle registrations on Oahu. Most are open until midnight, if not 24/7.

There is a $3 convenience fee to use the kiosks. The system will accept registration renewals up to 10 months past the expiration date, as long as a standard $16 late fee is paid.

