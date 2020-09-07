Section of Hawaii Island’s Kilauea caldera drops 460 feet

HILO, HAWAII (KHON2) — Visitors to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park may have noticed a change in the edge of the Kilauea caldera.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists say that the eastern section of the caldera floor dropped 460 feet, which created a new cliff face.

Visitors may notice the difference when viewing the caldera from the Kilauea overlook, which reopened last week.

What’s not visible is that the floor at the deepest end dropped 1600 feet.

The scientists say that the changes happened in a series of 62 individual collapse events between May and August 2018.

