Section 8 housing vouchers being distributed via drive-thru events

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Applicants picked in a lottery for Section 8 Housing received their Housing Choice Vouchers on Nov. 21 at a drive-thru event hosted by the Hawaii Public Housing Authority (HPHA).

The lottery system had to be done twice, due to what the HPHA calls duplicate and fraudulent applications in the first lottery.

About 10,000 people applied and 750 families — a new record — were served on Nov. 21.

The executive director of HPHA says the record number of vouchers given out is because of funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“It’s once in a lifetime, it normally doesn’t happen. We have about 15 to 20 each month, this time we’re doing 750 a month just because we got some additional funding from HUD and we want to be able to expand that funding immediately.” Hakim Ouansafi, Executive director of hpha

Applicants were notified on Nov. 19 if they were selected in the lottery.

There will be another drive-thru event held on Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.