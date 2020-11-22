HONOLULU (KHON2) — Applicants picked in a lottery for Section 8 Housing received their Housing Choice Vouchers on Nov. 21 at a drive-thru event hosted by the Hawaii Public Housing Authority (HPHA).
The lottery system had to be done twice, due to what the HPHA calls duplicate and fraudulent applications in the first lottery.
About 10,000 people applied and 750 families — a new record — were served on Nov. 21.
The executive director of HPHA says the record number of vouchers given out is because of funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Applicants were notified on Nov. 19 if they were selected in the lottery.
There will be another drive-thru event held on Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Section 8 housing vouchers being distributed via drive-thru events
- Hawaii could get first round of COVID vaccines in several weeks
- Police commissioner wants answers after overtime violations shut COVID enforcement team down
- Wind Advisory in effect for portions of the state
- Police arrest suspect after double-stabbing in Kapolei