Second man arrested in connection with fatal Nanakuli shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A second arrest has been made in this weekend’s fatal shooting in Nanakuli.
Police say a 21-year-old man was taken into custody yesterday for second degree murder. Charges are pending.
According to police on Sunday, two men got into an argument on Hakimo Road which escalated, then someone opened fire.
A 28-year-old man died at the scene.
