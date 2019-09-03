Search continues for 27-year-old missing hiker on the Big Island

The search continues for a missing hiker on the Hawaii island. 27-year-old Kyle Brittain went hiking on Friday, Aug. 30, and hasn’t been seen since.

Search and rescue crews, family and friends are searching the area, but so far officials say no traces of him have been found.

Steve Brittain said his son Kyle Brittain just finished massage school at Kapiolani Community College. He’s constantly outdoors and hikes when he has free time. Steve said he would bring Kyle on hikes since he was 3 years old.

“We’ve done this for years… we’ve hiked all over this island, up Hualalai, up on Mauna Kea, on Mauna loa,” said Brittain. “That’s how he was raised.”

Kyle would often hike with his father and two brothers, but Steve said, this was the first time that Kyle ever hiked alone. Kyle had called him to let him know.

“We were actually, my wife and I, just got married. Kyle was watching our house here,” said Brittain.

“He called me on Thursday on the east coast and said he was gonna hike the Z trail, and I told him to check in with somebody before he left.” Steve Brittain, Kyle Brittain’s father

However, Kyle did not come home that Friday, so Hawaii police and fire were called out. They found his vehicle at the Waipio Valley Lookout parking lot.

“So, at that point we initiated a search that evening, just a cursory search because it was so late and at a very remote location,” said Matthias Kusch, Hawaii County Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Kusch said that area can be dangerous.

“It is a steep trail that rises up out of Waipio Valley and crosses probably a dozen or more gulches, and then descends into Waimanu Valley,” said said Kusch.

“You really need to be prepared to enter those areas.” Matthias Kusch, Hawaii County Fire Department

Along with ground and shoreline searches, Kusch said a canine team was also flown in from Oahu, and they’re using technology to determine where he could be.

“We used a computer modeling system to determine possible distances that someone could have walked in the time and then possible routes,” said Kusch.

“We’ve never been through anything like this, and I don’t wish this on anybody. Don’t go hiking by yourself.” Steve Brittain, Kyle Brittain’s father

“We’re praying constantly. We’d be overjoyed. I mean there’s no way to describe… no way to describe what we’re going to feel when we find him,” said Brittain.

Investigators are still searching for clues on where he could be. If someone may have seen him on Friday on the trail, they ask that you call the police department at (808) 935-3311 or you can also contact Kyle’s father Steve at (808) 990-7716.