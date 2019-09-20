Search continues for Kyle Brittain

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, Sept. 19, marks three weeks since Kyle Brittain disappeared while hiking in Waipio Walley on the Big Island.

His family has been looking for him by both land and air.

They say last weekend, a drone using thermal imagery spotted what appeared to be a person walking up one of the ravines.

“Somebody wandering in the dark which is what we’re assuming Kyle would do that. we don’t know at this point right, so just the fact we saw somebody on foot up there is encouraging,” said Steve Brittain, Kyle’s father. “Something like that with thermal photography actually gave us this glimmer of hope that he’s maybe up there and we can find him. so that is a big push and that did give us a spark to keep going.”

The volunteers will be searching for a different area this weekend.

A second drone will also be brought in to help.