Sea Life Park changes thins up for “Spook Life Park” this Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Sea Life Park is conjuring up a frightening good time this Halloween with its “Spook Life Park” celebration on Saturday, October 19 from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

While dangerous debris was driven from the depths during last years’ adventure, plastic and rubbish have crept into the sea— spawning a new brew of trouble!

The epic saga continues as community members are invited to join in the fun and help Neptune battle pollution to save the underwater kingdom in the Park’s featured tale “Legends of the Sea: The Darkness Returns.”

Brave guests can embark on a journey into the twilight zone and discover what dangers lie in the depths of our oceans as the Park’s special show will be featured for one day only at the Dolphin Lagoon and Kolohe Kai Sea Lion Show area.

Festivities include trick-or-treating throughout the decorated Park grounds, chilling underwater pumpkin carving by Sea Life Park divers held underneath the depths of the Shark Cave, thrilling dance performances featuring members from Honolulu Dance Studio as well as spook-tacular Jack-o-lantern creations designed by the University of Hawaii School of Architecture.

Venture if you dare and commemorate the day with memorable photo opportunities as you:

Discover an uncharted new world in the peaceful underwater Palace of Poseidon, located at the Reef Lagoon

Resist the temptation of exploring the Dragon’s Lair, where the souls of Poseidon’s soldiers now rest, located near the whale exhibit

Withstand the clutches of one of the sea’s most threatening creatures at the Octopus Garden

Keiki ages 12-years-old and under are also invited to join in a Monster Mash Bash and strut their stuff during the Park’s wicked costume contest. Park admission is getting dressed up for fun, too! Take the date of Halloween, flip it around, and reveal a bare-bones price: $13.01 each guest.

For more information, go to www.sealifeparkhawaii.com/halloween.