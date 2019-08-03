Scam calls are underway amid recent Maui fires

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department would like to warn the public about a telephone scam that is currently being attempted in Maui County.

Individuals have been contacting area residents by telephone, asking for donations on behalf of a non-profit associated with the Maui Fire Department.

The caller is requesting monetary donations. These calls were not being made by the Maui Fire Department, or on behalf of the Maui Fire Department or any supporting organizations.

The Maui Fire Department does not solicit funds directly from the public for services, operating budget or equipment needs. In addition, the Maui Fire Department would like to remind Maui residents:

Do not give out personal, confidential or financial information over the phone to unidentified individuals or callers.

Scammers may use technology to fake caller ID numbers, so do not be afraid to ask questions and get more specific information. Ask for the individual’s name, phone number and company name, and offer to call them back.

Exercise caution when responding to unsolicited phone calls requesting monetary donations or past due payment for services.

If you feel something is not right, do not call them back.