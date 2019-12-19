Say goodbye to loud mopeds and motorcycles, Honolulu Mayor signs new ordinance

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Say goodbye to loud mopeds and motorcycles, a new ordinance has been signed into law.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a proposed ordinance introduced by Honolulu City Council member Timmy Waters. Bill 53 (2019) passed the third reading on Wednesday, December 4, by a unanimous vote of 9-0.

The bill aims to amend the city’s Traffic Code to address the noise caused by the operation of mopeds and motorcycles.

“Oahu is such a beautiful place so it’s only fitting we take steps to make our natural environment as peaceful as possible through commonsense legislation like Bill 53,” said Mayor Caldwell. “I want to thank City Council member Tommy Waters for stepping up on behalf of his community and the rest of O‘ahu’s nearly one million residents so that unwelcomed noise does not permeate throughout our neighborhoods.”

“Bill 53 provides an additional mechanism for HPD to regulate moped noise to make our neighborhoods quieter and more enjoyable,” said Councilmember Waters. “I appreciate the community members and neighborhood boards that came out in support to ensure the bill’s passage. I will continue to fight to improve the quality of life for our local families.”