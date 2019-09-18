‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot coming to Peacock streaming service

CNN

“Saved by the Bell” is making a comeback!

The 80’s hit series is rebooting with two of the original cast members. Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez will reprise their roles as Jessie Spano and AC Slater.

The show followed a group of teens attending the fictional Bayside High School in California.

“Saved by the Bell” will be one of several reboots planned to go on NBC’s new streaming platform, Peacock.

The original show’s lead, Mark Paul Gosselaar, may also return.

The Peacock streaming service is set to launch in April 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

