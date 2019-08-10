Sarah Caudle Exhibition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We all know we live in one of the most beautiful places in the world. And for artists, this place serves up so much inspiration.

Featured on KHII is Sarah Caudle, originally from Atlanta, Georgia. She shares more about her resin art, and her journey into her art.

Her first solo exhibition opens Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Polu Gallery Hawaii’s newest location in the Sheraton Waikiki.

The day will begin with a signing and photo session in the gallery from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by an opening reception party from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. both events are open to the public.

Her exhibit will be on display until September 6.